Fake ID Card Reveals Mangaluru Blast Accused Posed As Hindu While Planning Attacks

Strong leads are emerging in the Mangaluru blast case which is strengthening the plot of a pre-planned narrative set by those accused of the terror act.

Following the blast that occurred on November 19, dozens of sleeper cells have been arrested including Mohammed Shareeq who placed a cooker bomb inside an auto-rickshaw. Following his arrest, the police recovered a fake Aadhaar card that Shareeq possessed and Republic assessed his ID which revealed that the accused posed as a Hindu.

Mangaluru blast accused's fakery assessed

In the ID card assessed by Republic, Shareeq posed as Premraj M Hutagi with a date of birth mentioned as 11th November 1993. Investigations have revealed that with a Hindu identity, he had several temples in his target along with other important locations across Karnataka. This has again solidified the Mangaluru case's link with the Coimbatore blast where the main accused also had plans to carry out attacks in temples.

It is worth noting that this was the same Aadhaar card Shareeq carried during his stay in Mysuru where he took a 46-day mobile training course. While he impersonated Premraj in Mysuru, Shareeq showed fake ID proof with the name Arun Kumar Gawli when he was in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore which hints at his plan to disturb communal harmony by peddling the propaganda of 'Hindu terrorism'.

As of now, three more people have been detained by the Mangaluru police and are being questioned as they were in contact with Shareeq. Among those detained is the owner of the house Mohan Kumar where the prime accused stayed in Mysuru's Lok Nayak Nagar. Police also detained Mohammed Ruhulla who was in constant touch with Shareeq and was responsible to provide logistics and taking care of Shareeq's lodging. Moreover, Ruhulla has been accused of delivering explosive materials to Shareeq's doorsteps who would then assemble them to carry out the attacks. He was picked up by the Police in Bengaluru and is now being questioned by the Mangaluru Police as he is being considered the second biggest accused.