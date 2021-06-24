Fake Indian Counterfeit Currency Racket Comes To Light; One Arrested In Delhi

The special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested one Habibur Rehman a notorious racketeer who was running a fake Indian counterfeit currency racket. The accused was also carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest.

Sanjeev Yadav, the DCP of Special Cell, said that a team of Inspector Vivekanand Pathak and Kuldeep Singh had got a tip-off regarding the accused. Later, a team under the supervision of ACP Jasbir Singh was formed to nab the accused.

He was arrested from the Malda district of West Bengal following a raid by the special cell.

The accused is a member of an international fake currency syndicate that was active in India.

"They were pumping fake notes in India through porous Indo Bangladesh border. The circulation of Fake currency is a sort of proxy war against the economy of a country. Demonetization had broken the backbone of such rackets. However, once again such syndicates started their nefarious activities. We got information about them and a team was formed to arrest the accused person," said DCP Yadav.

Earlier, one Sheikh Shahzad was held by the Special Cell from ISBT area following a tip off.

Shehzad had disclosed the name of Habibur Rehman.

The special cell said that they have found that many Bangladesh-based elements are pumping FICN in India through the Bangladesh border. This is being done to cripple the economy of the country.