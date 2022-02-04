'Fake Samajwadis' out to stop benefits for farmers, don't vote for them: Modi

Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the opposition of spreading rumours over MSP just as they had on Covid vaccines and said “fake Samajwadis” will corner the benefits given by the Centre to farmers and the poor if they come to power.

Addressing a virtual rally directed at western UP constituencies, Modi accused the Samajwadi Party of fielding anti-social elements in the assembly polls and urged people to keep “history-sheeters” out.

Instead, he said, they should vote to create "a new history”.

This was the prime minister’s second virtual poll rally in recent days, and focused on 23 constituencies spread across Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Aligarh and Noida districts -- where farmers’ votes are crucial.

The first phase of polling for the state assembly is on February 10.

The PM asked people to come out in large numbers on polling day, and to “vote before you eat." “Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan,” he said in Hindi at the digital “Jan Chaupal”.

He said given the chance, the “fake Samajwadis” will stop the thousands of crores that farmers get as help from the Centre.

“The fake Samajwadis will also stop the MSP (minimum support price) money which comes into the accounts of farmers,” he said.

Modi said the Centre and the state government were concerned about farmers, and had increased the size of the agriculture budget by six times compared to the previous government.

Paddy procurement in Uttar Pradesh has increased several times since a BJP government took over, he claimed. He also mentioned the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which the poorer farmers get Rs 6,000 every year.

Modi said the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state had released Rs 1.5 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers, whose dues were pending for years with sugarcane mills.

Alluding to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's apparent misgivings earlier over the Covid vaccine, he claimed that the opposition was spreading misinformation over MSP.

“They spread rumours on MSP the way in which they had spread rumours about vaccines. They do not have any weapons left with them except to speak lies, spread rumours and mislead,” he charged.

“They did not spare any effort to spread rumours that the MSP will end,” he said, apparently referring to the fear among farmers who protested for several months over agri laws.

“But the double-engine government in UP, has increased the purchase at MSP by several times, as compared to before 2017. This year too, farmers from UP and in the country are going to get lakhs of crores of rupees as MSP," Modi added.

He said the leaders of parties indulging in such rumour-mongering are the ones that had shut down two dozen sugar mills in UP. But the BJP government opened new mills and increased the capacity of the old ones, he added.

Modi said the Adityanath government has dealt strongly with criminals and the mafias and if a government favourable to them comes to power, they would extract revenge from the people.

"Till five years ago, these 'mafiawadis' did not allow the benefits of the Central schemes to reach the poor, Dalits and the backwards. Since they did not have a say in the Centre's schemes and could not indulge in corruption, they used to put brakes on them," he said.

The prime minister claimed that the previous governments had given a free hand to rioters and criminals, harming “daughters and sisters”.

"The BJP declares that the rule of criminals (dabang) and rioters will not come back to UP. In the past five years, in order to establish the rule of law, almost 1.5 lakh people were inducted in the police." He said the “fake Samajwadis” are keen to return to their previous incarnations – “from ration mafias to commission mafias, from contract mafias to mining mafias”.

He suggested that the middle-class people will also suffer if criminals – allegedly favoured by the opposition SP – target them to help real-estate mafias. “Who knows this better than the people of Noida and Ghaziabad?” Modi claimed that if the opposition parties come to power again, the facility of free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per poor family every year could be withdrawn.

“The fake Samajwadis will gobble up the scholarship which is given to the children of the poor, Dalits and backward people. They will put a lock on all the welfare schemes meant for the poor, like they had put locks on sugar mills." "The free ration that you got in the pandemic period will also be snatched by these `naqli Samajwadis’," he added.

The prime minister also accused the previous government of "indulging in loot" in the name of building expressways.

He said work on expressways, airports, metro railway, rural roads and houses for the poor had seen “unprecedented acceleration” in the past few years.

Recalling a trip to Meerut, he said, “On that day, there was inclement weather. So I had to come by road. But due to Meerut Expressway, I reached Meerut from Delhi in less than an hour." PTI NAV SNS TDS ASH

