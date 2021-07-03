Last Updated:

Fake Vaccine Scam Case: Kolkata Police Arrests Accused Debanjan Deb’s Employee Indrajit

Accused Debanjan Deb’s employee has been arrested in relation to the Kolkata vaccination fraud case.

Kolkata vaccination fraud case

In a major breakthrough after the arrest of Debanjan Deb in the COVID-19 vaccination fraud case, Kolkata Police has now arrested his employee and supporting hand Indrajit Shaw. The accused allegedly is said to have extended support and helped Debanjan organize the vaccine camp in Kolkata’s City College. 

Who is Debanjan Deb?

Debanjan Deb is a 28-year-old resident of Kolkata, who impersonated himself as an IAS to run a COVID vaccination scam. He disguised himself as many things he could not be, like, actor, entrepreneur, and most importantly an officer in the Indian Administrative Services. The Kolkata Police raided Debanjan Deb’s residence on July 28 to collect evidence against the accused and arrested him. Along with bank passbooks and three debit cards, the Kolkata Police also recovered forged documents and stamps. The arrested Debanjan Deb has confessed to setting up two fraud COVID vaccination camps in Kolkata’s City College and Kasba.   

Earlier this week on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court had asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit in the case by Friday. Following which a Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the matter. The Kolkata vaccination fraud case came to light after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty filed a complaint. Mimi became suspicious after she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after taking the jab. Debanjan Deb was arrested based on TMC MP’s complaint. 

(Input Source: ANI)

