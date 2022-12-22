Fake WhatsApp Message On COVID XBB Variant Going Viral; Health Ministry Cautions Citizens

Amid the ongoing fear over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the world, India is also prepping to take appropriate measures to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the country. While the government has released a fresh advisory to tackle the menace of COVID-19, it has also urged Indian citizens to not trust fake news that is doing the rounds on social media.

Sharing the viral fake message on its official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Health tweeted, "Fake news: This message is circulating in some Whatsapp groups regarding XBB variant of COVID-19. The message is FAKE and MISLEADING."

The viral claim

Amid growing concerns over the massive surge in COVID cases in neighbouring China, a message is going viral on WhatsApp groups regarding the Omicron XBB variant. As per the message, it has been claimed that the Omicron XBB variant is five times more virulent and has a higher mortality rate than the virus's Delta variant. Notably, the Delta variant was responsible for wreaking havoc in India during the second wave of the pandemic.

Asking users to maintain caution, the viral message claims that the Omicron XBB variant is highly dangerous and unlike other variants will cause no peculiar symptoms.

Fact-check

Terming the viral message "fake", the Ministry of Health has cautioned the citizens to not believe such messages that are creating panic across the country. Notably, the claims that are doing rounds on social media are described as "baseless" by various experts as XBB is a sub-variant and is less lethal than Delta. Also, the variant was first reported in August this year.

In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also stated that the current data does not suggest that XBB is more deadly than Omicron. The health organisation further stated that XBB is actually less lethal than the Delta variant.

