In Pics: Kamov 31 Helicopter Successfully Completes Night Ops From INS Vikrant

The maiden landing of helicopters at night onboard INS Vikrant was achieved on 28 March, opening up the possibilities of night ops from INS Vikrant.

INS Vikrant
Image: Twitter/@IN_R11Vikrant

Kamov 31 helicopter made its maiden night landing on INS Vikrant during trials on March 28, opening up the possibilities of night operations from INS Vikrant.

INS Vikrant
Image: Twitter/@IN_R11Vikrant

INS Vikrant has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

INS Vikrant
Image: Twitter/@IN_R11Vikrant

The flight deck can reportedly accommodate around 30 fighter jets and helicopters including MiG 29Ks, Kamov, and MH-60R choppers in addition to the (Advanced Light Helicopter) ALHs at a time.

INS Vikrant
Image: Twitter/@IN_R11Vikrant

"The lighting aids & shipborne systems were proven from the carrier,” according to a tweet by Indian Aerospace Defence News.

INS Vikrant
Image: Twitter/@IN_R11Vikrant

In September 2022, PM Modi commissioned INS Vikrant which made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above the 40,000 tonnes category.

