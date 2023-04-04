In Pics: Kamov 31 Helicopter Successfully Completes Night Ops From INS Vikrant

Quick links:
Kamov 31 helicopter made its maiden night landing on INS Vikrant during trials on March 28, opening up the possibilities of night operations from INS Vikrant.
INS Vikrant has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.
The flight deck can reportedly accommodate around 30 fighter jets and helicopters including MiG 29Ks, Kamov, and MH-60R choppers in addition to the (Advanced Light Helicopter) ALHs at a time.
"The lighting aids & shipborne systems were proven from the carrier,” according to a tweet by Indian Aerospace Defence News.