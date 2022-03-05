Fall in daily Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 223 new Covid-19 infections to the caseload of 34,50,817 while death toll grew to 38,012 with one more fatality, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 596 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,09,674 leaving 3,131 active infections and these included those in isolation, a bulletin said.

Chennai added majority of the cases among the districts. It saw 67 cases followed by Coimbatore 29, Chengalpet 23 and Thiruvallur 12. Seven districts reported nil new cases in the last 24 hours.

The capital city of Chennai leads also in overall cases in the State with 7,50,346.

A total of 51,796 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,46,60,933.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 500 of the 2,200 students from Tamil Nadu, who were in war-hit Ukraine, returned home safely.

"The government will take those measures that are required considering the future of the stranded students in continuing their medical education based on the guidelines put forth out by the Centre," he said after inaugurating the 23rd mega vaccination camp here. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

