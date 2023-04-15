‘False & Misleading’: Delhi L-G Counters Atishi’s Allegations Over Power Subsidy Issue

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, responded to the allegations of AAP leader and Power Minister Atishi regarding the halt power subsidy scheme. Clarifying the accusations, the LG said that the file regarding the power subsidy in the national capital was approved and signed on April 13 and was sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 14.

The LG’s reaction came after Delhi Power Minister Atishi alleged that subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi households will be stopped from Saturday, April 15, despite the AAP government’s decision to continue the subsidy for the coming year, as the file regarding the same is with the L-G and till the file doesn’t come back, AAP government cannot release the subsidised budget.

‘False statements’: Delhi L-G responds

Responding to the allegations made by the AAP government, Delhi L-G VK Saxena said, “False and misleading statements are made by the Power Minister. The file regarding power subsidy was approved and signed in the late hours of Thursday and sent to Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday, before Power Minister Atishi’s Press Conference.”

“They are trying to save face, having obviously been caught on a very embarrassing and wrong foot, by resorting to fake claims and self-serving false narratives,” he added.

Further questioning the AAP government, the L-G asked, “If at all, Atishi and Kejriwal should answer the people of Delhi as to why a decision in this regard kept pending when the Cabinet approved it on April 4? Why was the file sent to LG on April 11 when the deadline was April 15?”

Atishi blames Delhi L-G

Delhi Power Minister Atishi Marlena stirred controversy on Friday after she blamed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for a ‘lapse’ in the power subsidy scheme of the Delhi government. “The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy. Till the file is approved we can’t give subsidy,” she alleged.