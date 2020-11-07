Famed Chhattisgarh Potter Ashok Chakradhari Makes Lamps That Glow For 24 Hours: WATCH

A Chhattisgarh based potter named Ashok Chakradhari has come up with a creative way of designing an earthen lamp that can glow for an entire day. In this creatively designed lamp, the flow of oil is circulated automatically, thus enabling it to glow for hours without any interruption. Coming from a small village named Kondagaon, the potter says that he learnt making this lamp by watching several techniques online.

According to the reports by ANI, the potter said, “I've received a good number of orders for making more such lamps”. The video of the earthen lamp showcases a diya, a dome-like reservoir to hold the oil and a tube-like structure to grip the reservoir. In the video, the oil can be seen slowly dripping from the tube. The images uploaded by ANI show a massive number of such lamps. One image also shows the potter making the lamp.

Chhattisgarh: Ashok Chakradhari, a potter in Kondagaon, has designed an earthen lamp in which flow of oil is circulated automatically.



He says, "I learnt making this lamp watching several techniques online. I've received a good number of orders for making more such lamps." pic.twitter.com/oIfwmSu1qA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Netizens react to the creativity

"Besides all the positive aspects a #lamp signifies this one will also be a symbol of #innovation & a reflection of how #technology is enabling the common man to achieve more. Kudos", wrote a Twitter user, appreciating the efforts of the potter. Another person wrote, "My sincere appreciation to Ashok Chakradhari who has mastered making this indigenous innovative lamp craft. I have discussed with the officers in the NRLM department and have asked them to promote such innovative designs and ensure that they reach the interested audience".

THIS is innovation.



This man must be rewarded for his ingenious system. He may have designed it for a lamp but it can have uses in major fluid-based machines.@EduMinOfIndia @DrRPNishank



RT to make him famous! https://t.co/kFFLZ5ds6H — RajNarayan RoyChoudhury (রাজনারায়ণ রায়চৌধুরী) (@thatsylhettiguy) October 31, 2020

