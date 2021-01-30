Families Of Injured Delhi Police Stage 'Police Lives Matter' Protest; Demand Justice

After the violent clash between the Delhi Police personnel and the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on January 26, the families of the injured police personnel are staging a protest in the national capital on Saturday. Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh is staging a "police lives matters" protest in Shaheedi Park at ITO, Delhi and they demand justice against the tractor rally violence that had shocked the entire nation. This comes after the tractor rally, which was supposed to be peaceful took a violent turn on India's 72nd Republic Day and over 300 Delhi Police personnel were injured during the violence.

Delhi Police registers over 22 FIRs & 300 cops injured

According to a statement by Delhi Police, over 22 FIRs have been registered and 300 cops have been injured in farmer union's tractor parade on Republic Day. The tractor parade that had meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi. Amid the violence in the national capital, as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, clashed with police, brandished swords and sticks, overturned vehicles, and hoisted communal flags from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Jan 26: Red Fort Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both failed to reach a mutual decision last week after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully.

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

