Families Of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Yet To Vacate Official Bungalows: Sources

The families of former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were yet to vacate their official bungalows, sources said on Tuesday.

Sisodia and Jain had been asked to vacate the bungalows on or before March 21, according to a letter by the Public Works Department dated March 14.

Weeks after their resignation from the Delhi Cabinet, their bungalows were allotted to newly inducted ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The PWD also asked Atishi and Bharadwaj to give their acceptance within eight days of the issuance of the letter. There was no official word on the matter from the government.

Sisodia had been staying at the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, which was earlier with former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

The bungalow was allotted to Sisodia in 2015 when the AAP came to power in Delhi.

Jain was staying at the 2, Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines bungalow, which has now been allotted to Bharadwaj.

Following the resignations of Sisodia and Jain, currently in Tihar jail in cases corruption and money laundering respectively, two Cabinet berths had fallen vacant.

Their resignations were accepted by the President on March 7.

Atishi and Bharadwaj were later inducted into the Cabinet.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Jain was arrested the Enforcement Directorate last year in a money laundering case.