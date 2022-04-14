Family abandons woman, newborn in hospital as baby has rare gonadal disorder

Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 14 (PTI) A woman and her newborn baby were allegedly abandoned by family members in a hospital in Odisha's Jajpur district after being informed that the baby has ambiguity in genitalia.

She said her family wanted her to hand over the baby with both male and female gonads to an orphanage but she refused.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Jajpur town on Sunday and delivered the hermaphrodite baby the same night, an official of the medical establishment said on Thursday.

Many plants and animals fall under the hermaphrodite category. However, this condition is very rare in humans, according to a doctor.

After the baby was born, the doctor informed the mother and her family about the disorder.

"After the doctor told us about it, my husband and in-laws asked me to leave the baby at an orphanage. They left us at the hospital. But I am the mother and will never abandon my child," she said.

Her husband and in-laws did not visit the hospital again, she claimed.

The woman said she would consult other doctors and take their advice about the baby's treatment.

An association of transgenders on Thursday visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the baby and the mother.

"I appeal to the family members to accept the baby and raise it with love and affection. The baby should not suffer like us," said Kajal Nayak, president of the Jajpur Transgender Association.

The association also met the district collector and urged the administration to take steps on the matter.

District Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has directed the Child Welfare Committee to resolve the issue.

PTI

