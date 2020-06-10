'COVID-19 Patients Are Treated As Dead Bodies': Brother Of Journo Who Succumbed To Virus

Brother of Telangana journalist who died due to coronavirus has claimed that he died due to mismanagement by the hospital authorities. He recorded a video on his phone describing the ordeal faced by the family. He even said that he was informed about the death of his brother by a police official, not hospital authorities.

He also said that COVID-19 patients were being treated as dead bodies in the hospital.

'He was on a wheelchair for an hour in ICU'

ANI quoted the brother saying, "On June 3, me and my brother went to Fever Hospital, Nallakunta. On the same day, we gave our samples and later at night I received a call from Hospital Management stating we tested positive for COVID-19. They asked us to come to the hospital and from there we were admitted at Gandhi Hospital. Since the time we have stepped into that hospital, we were not attended by anyone. At around 1:30 AM, my brother experienced difficulty in breathing, he asked me to inform the hospital staff, when I went out in search of a doctor, no one was available."

"The staff later said that the doctors will be available between 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the morning then he can be examined. My brother called me again and said that his condition is getting severe. As he is a journalist, he asked me to inform his colleagues and asked them to further inform the hospital superiors and also people from the Health Ministery. Then a doctor approached us and said that my brother will be shifted to ICU at around 12:00 AM in the night. But nobody approached him or shifted him to ICU till 4:00 AM, the staff said that there are no beds. He was on a wheelchair for an hour in ICU," he further said.

He said that his brother was neglected by the hospital for around five to eight hours.

He suffered a cardiac arrest & couldn't be revived, says doctor

According to Doctor Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad, the deceased was admitted to the hospital on June 4 after getting referred from Fever hospital due to testing positive for the infection. He was admitted immediately and treatment started. The patient developed breathlessness by afternoon on the same day of admission and was shifted to ICU.

"A team of doctors, including physicians, anaesthetists, pulmonologists, treated him round the clock. But today morning, he suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived and declared dead at 9:37 am," the Superintendent Gandhi Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) when he was admitted, doctors at the hospital said. He was also suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a long-term neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness, they said.

