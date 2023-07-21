Family Feud Over Business Deal Gone Bad Turns Bloody In East Delhi's Trilokpuri 

Violence broke out in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Thursday night after two families pelted stones hurled empty bottles at each other. Two men, Amit and Nitin Chauhan, picked a fight at around 11 pm over an old rivalry concerning a family dispute over a business deal gone wrong.

The conflict escalated as two families got embroiled in a late-night drama. Police said they reached the spot of the incident after receiving an alert. However, before the police could reach, members of the two families engaged in a scuffle in which women from both families were allegedly beaten up and manhandled.

"Upon reaching the spot, the duty officer tried to pacify the fight but in the melee, head constable Ajay Yadav was attacked with stones, leaving him injured. Additional forces were called in and a riot-like situation was stopped. Despite police intervention, the acrimony between the two groups remained as both (parties) continued to level allegations against each other," a police official told Republic.

Priyank Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (East) Delhi, said, "There has been past rivalry between the two groups that led to violence. Our team rushed to the spot when we got to hear shots were being fired. Though there was no firing, there were stones and glass bottles that were hurled." Both Nitin and Amit have sustained injuries and have been hospitalised, the police official said adding that an FIR has been registered in the case.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Sections 186, 353,147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.