Family Not At Fault: Father Of Man Who Peed On Tribal Youth Pleads Not To Demolish House

The father of the man accused of urinating on a tribal labourer has sought the Madhya Pradesh administration not to demolish their house on Wednesday (July 5), hours after their illegal encroachment was bulldozed by the authorities. The accused identified as Pravesh Shukla, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after a video of him urinating on the tribal youth went viral.

While breaking down, Parvesh's father Ramakant Shukla said, "If guilty, my son should be hanged rather than the demolition of the home. The family isn't at fault. We have little girls... where will they go? We'll all die." Meanwhile, his sister Priyanka Shukla said, "Even I have the right to this house. On the order of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, how can the administration demolish this house? Where will I go? Where my children will live?"

Pravesh's house was partially demolished as several dozen officials along with the JCB machine reached his house to carry out the demolition drive. Sidhi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nilamber Mishra said, “One-third part of the house, i.e. around 400 sqft, which was constructed illegally, has been demolished."

Here's what went down

A video of Pravesh Shukla that surfaced on social media platforms, peeing on a tribal labourer identified as Pale Kol, has sparked outrage. Taking cognisance of the matter, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the accused won't be spared.

"He (Pravesh) has tarnished humanity and committed an inhumane act. It is a crime for which even the strictest punishment is not enough, but I have given instructions to give the accused the strictest punishment...it should be a moral lesson to everyone. We won't spare him," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the entire incident as 'heinous, condemnable and a shame on humanity.' Earlier in the day, Mishra also mentioned that a bulldozer will run on the encroachments.“Bulldozer action is not taken on the basis of Congress’s demand...bulldozer runs only when there is an encroachment," he added.