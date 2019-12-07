Family Of Darbhanga Rape Victim Demands Justice, Wants Culprit To Be 'shot Down'

The family of the 5-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver in Bihar's Darbhanga said that the little girl's condition was critical. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the neighbours of the little girl demanded the accused rapist to be shot dead. In a unanimous stand, the villagers said that the culprit should be instantly punished. One neighbour said, "What happened in Hyderabad should be repeated. He should be shot."

Narrating the story, the family member of the 5-year-old said, "When I reached home, I asked about the girl. We didn't find her. Then after some time, I was told she sat in an auto-rickshaw and left. The doctor is saying the situation is critical. When I reached the location, I saw the autorickshaw was parked there, I heard screams. That's when I saw the girl was unconscious, she was lying there.

"The SP had come and he told us that we will hang (the culprit). I was told that he would be hung. The Police are saying they will launch a probe, but we are illiterate, we don't know," he said, further adding that a punishment similar to the Hyderabad case should be followed here, "We want him to be shot. Nothing else."

Darbhanga rape case

The incident took place in Kharua More locality of Sadar police station area late Friday night and the girl, who fell unconscious following the sexual assault, was undergoing treatment at a hospital while the accused has been arrested, said Babu Ram, Senior Superintendent of Police. He said the girl was playing along with another three-year-old close to the place where the three-wheeler was parked and then they got onto the vehicle. Sahni started the vehicle, telling the girls that he would take them for a joyride but soon dropped the three-year-old at a nearby spot before raping the survivor at a secluded place, the officer said.

The incident, coming close on the heels of charred bodies of unidentified woman, dumped after suspected rape and murder, being recovered in Buxar and Samastipur districts earlier this week, sparked outrage. While Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi evaded queries from journalists in Patna on the incident, RJD leaders Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav vented their ire at the senior BJP leader, as well as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the rising incidence of crimes against women.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, shared the video clip of the deputy CM refusing to answer queries with a suggestive caption — "Sush-ill Modi". Rabri Devi, his wife, and Tejashwi Yadav - the younger son - tweeted accusing the state government of shielding culprits of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, which they claimed, has emboldened those with a proclivity to engage in sexual crimes.

