Family Of Four, Including 6-month-old Hacked, Burned To Death In Jodhpur

In a heart-wrenching incident, four members of a family, including a six-month-old baby, were hacked to death in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday, July 19. The miscreants killed them inside their house, dragged their bodies to the courtyard, and set them ablaze. They fled the crime scene after setting the family's house on fire.

When the villagers came out of there in the morning, they spotted dense smoke coming out from the victim's house. When they inched closer to the spot, they found four charred bodies in the courtyard of the house.

Acting on the complaint, SP (Jodhpur rural) Dharmendra Yadav rushed to the crime spot along with the police forces. A forensic science laboratory was called to collect the evidence. Later, the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

While commenting on the crime, Yadav said, "We have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and an investigation has been launched. We are trying to catch the accused. It's too early to state the reason behind the murder. We are keeping a close eye."

BJP questions law & order

The Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has launched a razor sharp attack on the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Significantly, the crime location falling near to the chief minister's constituency gave BJP the ammunition to take on the ruling Congress.

While demanding CM Ashok Gehlot's resignation, Rajasthan BJP state president Chandra Prakash Joshi said, "These incidents are taking place in the region of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. It clearly shows that the situation of law and order is weak in the state. No one is safe in the city. Be it children or be it, women. All this is very unfortunate."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat targeted the Congress for giving free-hand to criminals in the state. He asserted, "This incident is deeply saddening. In the last four and a half years, the criminals have become fearless in the state, the government is only busy saving the chair and bringing back the chair. There should be a thorough investigation and the accused should be given harsh punishment."

Amardeep Sharma contributed to this story.