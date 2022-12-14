Family Of Two Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh

A woman and her daughter were killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck here on Tuesday, police said.

Three other members of the family were injured in the accident that occurred under Wave City police station area, they said.

Shama Parveen (38), her husband Abdul Wahab and their three daughters -- Mahira (3), Kashish (11) and Alia (6) -- were coming from Sahibabad on a motorcycle when it was hit by a truck from behind, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Iraj Raja said.

Parveen and Mahira died, while the other three members of the family were injured in the accident, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who managed to flee the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.