Family Stages Protest In Jammu Over Mysterious Death Of Soldier; Army Says Inquiry Underway

The army on Thursday said an inquiry is underway into the death of a soldier in West Bengal last week, hours after the grieving family staged a protest here against his alleged murder.

Rifleman Amit Singh, a resident of Akhnoor sector of Jammu, was posted in West Bengal and was found dead at a private hotel at Sukna in north Bengal near Siliguri on September 15 with preliminary inquiry by police suggesting suicide.

However, his family alleged he was murdered and demanded an inquiry into the incident. The soldier's last rites were conducted in his Jourian village on Sunday with military honours.

The family took to streets again on Thursday and blocked the main road near their village for over four hours in support of their demand for an impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death. They accused the commanding officer and his wife of the murder.

"Indian army regrets the unfortunate demise of Rifleman Amit Singh. We stand with the kin of the soldier in this hour of grief. An investigation is underway by the Indian Army as well as the local police authorities," Siliguri-based Trishakti corps of Indian Army wrote on X.

It said "appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation/inquiry. Indian army stands committed to fairness and Justice".

Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army reposted the tweet of the Trishakti.