Last Updated:

Family Trapped Under Rubble As House Collapses In Agra, CM Yogi Takes Cognisance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the matter promptly and directed district officials to take them to hospital immediately for further treatment.

General News
 
| Written By
Piyush Gupta
Agra

Rescue efforts underway after a house collapse left family members trapped under the rubble. | Image: ANI


A house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Monday, August 7. According to reports, family members are currently trapped under the rubble of the collapsed house and rescue operations are underway. 

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took cognisance of the matter and directed the district officials to rescue the trapped people and take them to hospital for further treatment immediately. 

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued a statement saying, “UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the house collapse incident in Agra. The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for proper treatment."

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

First Published:
COMMENT