Farm Laws: 32 Kisan Unions Hold Meeting At Singhu; Likely To End Protests At Delhi Borders

In a massive development amid the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, the Republic Media Network has learned that the agitating farmers will likely end their protests. This comes after the Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in both houses of the Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. According to sources, around 32 Punjab Kisan Unions are holding a meeting to discuss their strategy to lift the agitation from Delhi's borders.

Sources further added that the meeting is currently underway at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the three bills. The agitating farmers are therefore mulling to call off their protests and return to Punjab. Following their meeting, the final strategy will be discussed with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), informed sources.

Rakesh Tikait says protests won't end

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has refused to budge and said on Monday that the farmers' agitation is not going anywhere. Tikait has added that the farmers will continue protesting and pressing their demands forward. Even as both Houses of Parliament passed the farm laws repeal bill, the farmers have been putting forward their other demands. These include a law that guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP), removal of penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, that decriminalises stubble burning. Their other demands include the withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation against the three farm laws.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, both Houses of Parliament cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. The new bill was passed amid massive ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition parties in both Houses. After this, the bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

Image: PTI