Farm Laws Protest: Black Flags Raised During JJP Program On 19th Foundation Day Of INSO

The ruling JJP's student wing, Indian National Student Organisation, held its 19th foundation day on Tuesday. This was followed by massive protests as the farmers carried black flags in their hands. Police had a tough time bringing the situation under control as farmers riding tractors pushed barricades set up near the venue.

Unrest remained at its peak as Farm Law protestors rebelled against the JJP. When they discovered the INSO function, they held protests where women were seen carrying black flags in their hands. Police were deployed in large numbers in the apprehension of the protest against the INSO function. They tried their best in preventing the agitators from entering the premises of the university where the event was being held.

JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala addresses the issue

Jananayak Janata Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, while interacting with the media, iterated that 'dialogue was the only way to resolve the issue. He said, "I have been saying that issues can be resolved only through dialogue. If farm laws do not suit farmers, they can ask for amendments. His comments were regarding the ongoing farmer's stir concerning the agricultural laws. He also iterated that the Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's resignation was in his pocket and he could give a go-ahead to that anytime if it 'served the purpose'. Ajay Singh Chautala also referred to INLD's lone registrator and his younger brother Abhay Singh Chautala resigning as the MLA over the farm law issues. He said, "No purpose is served with resignations. Abhay Chautala resigned, did it solve the problem. I have said a lasting solution (for farmers'' stir issue) can be found only through dialogue"

19th Foundation Day of INSO

The 19th Foundation Day of INSO (Indian National Students Organization) was held on Thursday at the Tagore Auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University. National President of Jannayak Janata Party and founder of INSO Dr. Ajay Singh Chautala attended as the chief guest. On the other hand, the United Kisan Morcha had announced to oppose this program. In view of the possibility of confrontation, the administration has become fully alert.

Image Credits - Facebook