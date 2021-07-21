Farm Laws Protestors To Hold Kisan Panchayat At Jantar Mantar Vis-a-vis Parliament Session

The Delhi Police has granted permission to farm laws protestors to carry out protests at Jantar Mantar from July 22 subject to following all COVID protocols and Delhi Police will escort the protestors till Jantar Mantar, according to sources. However, according to ANI, the Delhi Police said it has not given any written permission yet so far to gather near the Parliament.

This development comes after the protestors had earlier declared that they would go to Parliament during the Monsoon session to protest against the three agricultural laws. A meeting was held between the protestors and Delhi Police on Tuesday after which farmers have decided they will hold peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar instead of their earlier demand of protest at the Parliament. Although the distance between the Parliament and Jantar Mantar is merely 2 Kilometres.

The protest at Jantar Mantar has been named 'Kisan Panchayat' which will be held till the end of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. 200 protestors are said to visit Jantar Mantar every day and stage demonstrations against the three agrarian laws, while one speaker and one deputy speaker will be chosen each day during the protests. Reportedly, the protestors will hold discussions over the APMC Act and the farm laws.

Delhi: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha & Joint CP Jaspal Singh visit Jantar Mantar where farmers are scheduled to hold a protest against three farm laws tomorrow



Delhi Police says it has not given written permission to the farmers so far, to gather near the Parliament pic.twitter.com/y92vdLqyop — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Delhi government grants permission to farmers to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, subject to following all COVID protocols: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Farmers have been demonstrating against the three farm laws since November 2020 at three Delhi borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur. The Delhi Police had earlier suggested farmers hold protests at the alternative venue and asked farmer unions to reduce the number of protesters, however, the demand was declined.

Centre's stand on farmers protests

It is pertinent to note that the Central Government has held 12 rounds of deliberations with the agitating farmers and also urged them to hold clause by clause discussions over the farm laws while ruling out the repeal of the farm laws. The protesting farmers and their unions fear that the APMC market system will cease to exist or will weaken with the implementation of new farm laws. The protestors also believe that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism is also under threat due to the new farm laws. However, to assuage the protesting farmers and to strengthen the APMC markets, the Centre has made APMC Mandis eligible to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to expand the regulated markets' capacity and provide better facilities to farmers.

Also, on multiple occasions, the Centre has given assurances that the MSP mechanism will continue even after the implementation of farm laws and it also agreed to give a written assurance. The government also procured the farmers produce in record quantities in the following period, however, the protesting farmers have reiterated the demands of repealing the farm laws. The protesting farmers - majorly from Punjab, Haryana and some parts of UP - have even refused to hold deliberations with the Supreme Court-appointed panel to understand the issue of the farmers with respect to the farm laws.