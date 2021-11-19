Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to revoke three contentious farm laws on November 19, farmers who have been protesting at the Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border since January 2020 vouched 'this is just the beginning'. Speaking to Republic TV, one of the farmers at the protesting site claimed seven demands were tabled before the Centre, and the union shall return home only after all demands were rendered.

Upon being asked about the plan of action ahead and if the farmer's protests stand concluded, the farmer said, "We have not spoken to the Central government since January 22. The announcement by PM Modi today is welcomed. Better late than never."

'Won't stop farmer protests; Centre must discuss other issues'

Mentioning that PM Modi even apologised to protesting farmers, he told Republic TV that farmers had placed seven demands before the Centre and only repealing of laws was announced. Additionally, he said that farmers have been demanding that their crops be sold under fixed MSP (minimum support price).

"The primary three demands were that 'black laws' be revoked which the Prime Minister said would be taken care of during the Winter Session of Parliament. MSP to be declared like MRP. Our crops should be sold under fixed MSP," he said.

The farmer underlined that more than 750 farmers lost their lives in the year-long protest and the Centre is liable to pay compensation to their families.

"More than 750 farmers died during the year-long protest. We seek compensation to their families," the farmer said.

'Farmers did not come with charges; we won't go home with it'

Furthermore, the farmer sought all charges against protesting members to be dropped as the movement did not commence with criminal charges, etc. "We didn't start the movement with charges pressed against us. we want all charges and FIRs to be dropped. We cannot go back home with court cases, right?" he said.

Upon being asked if they will head back home only after these charges are retracted, the farmer said that Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other unions will deliberate on the matter. "Hereafter, SKM will deliberate along with four other associations that were party to protests," he said.

Speaking on PM Modi's word to formulate legislation in consideration of farmers' demands, the farmer said, "The current government has lost people's faith. There exists a deep void in public with regards to the Centre. We won't go head back home ourselves. The day all our demands are fulfiled, we shall return."

As of November 19, protesting farmers' demands include:

Convene special Parliament session to repeal 3 new farm laws

Declare MSP and state procurement of crops to be recognised as a legal right

Assurances that conventional procurement systems will continue to exist

Repeal of Commission on Air Quality Management in NCR and the adjoining Ordinance 2020 and slashing the punishment and fine for stubble burning

Abolish Electricity Ordinance

Cut diesel prices for agricultural use by 50%

Withdrawal of all cases against farmers and release of farmers arrested amid protests

Release of farmers detained for burning paddy stubble in Punjab

The farmers have also sought non-interference of the Centre in state matters and a decentralised system.

Another farmer at the protesting site told Republic TV, "This is the biggest happiness of our lives, only we know how we resided by the road for over eleven months." Speaking of farmers' intentions hereafter, he said, "there are many more issues right now, we had not been protesting only against the Bill here. We had come for the Bill but now we need to save the country. This is just the beginning."

