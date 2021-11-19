Farm Laws Repealed: J&K L-G Says Centre Rolled Back Bills For Well-being Of Farmers

Welcoming the Centre's decision of repealing the farm laws, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a decision in favour of the farmers. Further laminating regarding that a section of farmers could not be convinced on the effectiveness of the farm laws, Sinha said that the central government has decided to roll back the bills keeping in mind the well-being of the farmers.

Further heaping praises on the BJP government at the Centre, Sinha said that the MSP prices and procurement of crops have increased ever since PM Modi came to power. "Centre was not able to convince a section of farmers regarding the importance of the agricultural laws and today on this auspicious day Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the nation of repealing the three farm bills in the upcoming parliament session", he added.

The J&K Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the recent attacks in the valley further informing about carrying out a proper probe in the matter and assured that no such activities will be carried out in the future.

Centre repeals three farm laws

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session. Further apologising to the farmers, he said that the government was not able to convince the farmers regarding the laws and has now decided to repeal them.

Earlier in September 2020, the Parliament passed the three farm laws including The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. As a result, protests erupted all across the country and thousands of farmers were seen protesting at the Delhi border areas further demanding the repeal of these.

The Centre also made several attempts to establish a negotiation with the farmers but nothing seemed to work and now after a year-long of protests, the Centre has decided to withdraw the farm laws.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@BJP4India