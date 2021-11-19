Farm Laws Repealed: Samyukt Kisan Morcha Welcomes Centre's Move, Demands Guarantee On MSP

In its first reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing three farm laws, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) expressed happiness but added that all demands are not fulfilled. The umbrella body of the farmers' union has said that they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab appealed to the protesters to end the agitation while adding that the Centre has decided to take back three farm laws.

SKM on withdrawal of three farm laws:

Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the one year long farmers' struggle in India. However, nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle. The central government's obstinacy is responsible for these avoidable deaths, including the murders at Lakhimpur Kheri.

SKM's reminder to PM Modi

Marking that the agitation is not only about the farm laws, SKM listed out additional demands.

"SKM also reminds the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending. So also is the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions," added SKM statement.

Rakesh Tikait says the protest will not end immediately

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait who is one of the protesting leaders said that the agitation will not end immediately as they will wait for the day when agricultural laws will be repealed in Parliament. "Along with MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers, tweeted Tikait in Hindi.

SKM member says 'battle won'

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, SKM member Bhopal Singh extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister. The elated SKM representative said, 'We won the fight'. Welcoming PM Modi's announcement with open arms, the SKM member said, 'I am so thankful to the PM. We are thankful to PM Modi. We want to shower flowers on him'.

PM Modi highlights Government initiatives for farmers and repeals three laws

In his address to the nation on Guruparab, the Prime Minister highlighted his Government's initiatives for farm welfare and agriculture development. Later, he made the massive announcement of withdrawing the three new laws which were brought by the Government last year. PM Modi marked that he received thumping support from farmers around the country however Government failed to explain the importance to a few. "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produces and more avenues to sell their produce," he added.

