Farm Laws Repealed: SKM, Punjab Farmers Organisations To Hold Separate Meetings At Singhu

Amid back to back developments following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Friday announcement to repeal three farm laws, two significant meetings have been scheduled at the Singhu border today.

11 AM: 9 bodies of Samyunk Kisan Morcha to hold an official meeting

2 PM: Punjab farmers organisations to hold a meeting

Both the meetings are crucial as protest leader Rakesh Tikait and SKM Farmers' Union announced yesterday that their demonstration will not end until the laws are taken back in Parliament.

Protesters react after PM Modi announces repeal of three farm laws

In his first reaction, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been one of the leaders of the agitation, said that protesting farm unions will not withdraw protests immediately. Tikait stated that farmers will wait till the farm laws are officially abolished in Parliament. He added that the government must talk about other farm issues as well.

"We will accept this once we get it in writing. Our demands are not accepted yet. There are many other issues we will wait till the laws are repealed by Parliament. We are not getting MSP. We need law on MSP and we are not ending our protest," said Tikait in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV.

SKM says all demands not fulfilled

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) expressed happiness over PM Modi's announcement but added that all their demands are not fulfilled yet. The umbrella body of the farmers' union has said that they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due Parliamentary procedures. PM Modi, in his address to the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, appealed to protesters to end the agitation while adding that the Centre has decided to take back the three farm laws passed in September, last year.