The Central government's decision to repeal the three farm laws which were at the center of protests since last year was a 'regressive' decision said Anil Ghanwat, president of Maharashtra-based farmers’ union on Friday. Ghanwat was a member of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court earlier this year, to resolve the issue of farm protests.

"This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment," Ghanwat said, reacting to the withdrawal. "Our panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the three farm laws, but instead of using it to solve the impasse, Modi and BJP chose to backtrack. They just want to win elections and nothing else," he added.

Farm Laws repealed

Addressing the nation on Friday morning on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists, and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

"Previous govts were also considering the farm laws. We had numerous rounds of talks and were ready to amend them according to their demands. Maybe we lacked somewhere, maybe it is our fault that we could not convince the farmers. All farm laws will be officially repealed in the next parliament session. I request all of you to return to your homes," said PM Modi.

The announcement comes as a massive relief to thousands of farmers who have been protesting at the Delhi borders for nearly a year demanding the complete withdrawal of the legislation. Notably, the decision to repeal the laws came ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

Image: ANI/PTI