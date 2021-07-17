Farm Laws Row: SKM Threatens To Protest Against All MPs In Delhi Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Issuing a threatening letter to the members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on July 17, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has warned that 'farmers of India' will stage protests against every party leader if their demands are not fulfilled. The menacing letter has directed parliament members to exercise four points including raising farmers' issues during the Monsoon session which is scheduled to begin from July 19. The farmers' union have also directed members to not take up any other issue until 'the Union Government accedes to the farmers’ demands on the floor of the Houses'.

Moreover, this letter can be treated as 'Voters’ Whip,' wrote the protestors while instructing parties to raise their voice against the Union Government regarding farmers' issue.

"This may be treated as the Voters’ Whip that overrides the Whip issued by your party. If you and your party defy this Voters’ Whip, the farmers of India will be compelled to oppose you on every public stage just as we oppose the leaders, MLAs, MPs of the BJP and its allies," read the letter.

Further demand included a 'walk out' to 'enable the ruling party to push through its business unhindered, that you must return to the House even if suspended or removed from the House'.

Farmers' Union letter slams Indian Parliament

In a move to escalate the agitation ahead of the Monsoon session of the parliament, the demonstrators slammed the Indian Parliament for not discussing the issue despite the issue being raised in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, the parliaments of Canada, New Zealand, Australia, International Human Rights Organisations, and United Nations.

"But it is shocking that the Indian Parliament has found no time to discuss the demands of this historic movement, address the issues concerning almost the entire population of the country, or even mourn the over 600 martyrs of the movement so far," wrote the farmers' union.

Centre ready for talks

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has already expressed that he is ready to talk with the farmers over the three agrarian laws that have been passed by the Centre. However, the protesting farmers are stuck in their demand of repealing the new laws. Recently, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had also written a letter to PM Modi urging to resume dialogues with the agitators. It is additionally pertinent to note that the Central Government has already held 12 rounds of deliberations with the agitating farmers and also urged them to hold clause by clause discussions over the farm laws.