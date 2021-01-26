Farm Leader Hannan Mollah Accuses Centre Of Conniving With Criminals To Besmirch Protests

On Tuesday, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) general secretary Hannan Mollah alleged that the government had connived with some criminals to besmirch the farmers' stir. He was responding to the violence that broke out in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally earlier in the day. Congratulating farmers for coming out in huge numbers, he maintained that the stir against the farm laws has remained peaceful since the beginning.

Condemning the violence, the 8-term Lok Sabha MP said, "We knew that there was some conspiracy that entailed an attempt to blame our movement. We have been very careful to see that nobody creates some problem. But unfortunately, some criminals entered and created these events which we condemn outright". Dissociating the farmers from these criminals, Mollah claimed that the latter had provided an opportunity to the Centre to attack the movement. Moreover, he expressed disbelief at the inability of the police to prevent the protesters from unfurling their own flags from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah remarked, "There are 5 crore farmers on the streets. If 5 criminals commit something here and there, you cannot compare it. In such a huge and unprecedented protest march, as a part of a conspiracy, some criminals (commit such acts) to blame the movement and give the opportunity to the government to attack us."

"How these people can go and raise a flag when all the police are watching? Why did the police not prevent this immediately? Without any connivance, can such a thing happen? I think there was some connivance with some people in the government," he added.

आज दिल्ली में जिन्होंने तोड़फोड़ की, वे किसान नहीं किसान के दुश्मन हैं, ये साजिश का अंग है। आज की गुंडागर्दी से, साजिश से हमने सबक लिया है। भविष्य में आंदोलन में ऐसे लोगों को घुसने का मौका न मिले, हम शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से आंदोलन चलाएंगे: ऑल इंडिया किसान सभा महासचिव हन्नान मौला pic.twitter.com/J1lSNZlaxM — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 26, 2021

Farmers' rally turns violent

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm.

However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava revealed that many police personnel have been injured owing to the farmers indulging in vandalism.

