Farm Stir Takes Political Turn As SKM Announces Campaign Against BJP In Poll-bound States

On Tuesday, the movement against the farm laws took a political turn as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced a campaign against BJP and its allies in the poll-bound states. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Addressing a press briefing after the general body meeting of SKM, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav stated that the BJP government at the Centre is only concerned about elections.

Maintaining that the purpose of this initiative is to dent BJP electorally, he urged people in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to teach a lesson to those who enacted the three agrarian laws. Moreover, he revealed that this campaign will be flagged off with SKM's public meeting in Kolkata on March 12. On this occasion, Yadav also disclosed information about other upcoming programmes to strengthen the farm stir.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav remarked, "The people in power understand only one language. They don't understand the language of justice, constitution and right or wrong. They only understand the language of power- vote, seat, election and the seat of power. So, now farmers have decided to hurt them in terms of votes. To hurt them in terms of votes, we are appealing to the voters, farmers of all 5 poll-bound states. We are not saying whom to vote for. It is their choice."

"We appeal that punish this party and its allies who enacted anti-farmer laws and tried to disrespect farmers. We will go to the states. This campaign will begin on March 12 from Kolkata where a big public meeting will be held in which SKM leadership will participate," he added.

We'll send teams to poll-bound states -- to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP. We will tell people about Modi govt's attitude towards farmers: Balbir S Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/ZceYTgSYUm — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

SKM also announced these other initiatives:

5-hour blockade (11 am- 4 pm) of KMP Expressway on March 6 which marks 100 days of the start of the protests

In the rest of the country on this day, people will fly black flags on houses and offices while protesters will wear black bands

SKM will observe March 8 as 'Mahila Kisan Diwas'

SKM will support the call of Central Trade Unions on March 15 and extend solidarity to their protests against privatisation

'MSP Dilao campaign' shall be initiated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to showcase the reality of the Minimum Support of Price promised to farmers

Polls in 4 states and one Union Territory

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. A total of 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

