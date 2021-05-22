Farm Unions Threaten To Intensify Stir From May 26; Urge Centre To Restart Dialogue

The farm unions threatened to intensify their agitation against the Farm Laws from May 26 onwards if the Centre does not give a positive response on dialogue resumption. Writing to PM Modi on Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha made it clear that the onus of restarting "serious and sincere" talks with farmers lies on him. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Mentioning that the agitation will complete 6 months on May 26, the leaders hinted that it will be observed as a Black Flag day against the Centre's "callous" approach.

The letter read, "Any democratic government would have repealed the three laws that have been rejected by the farmers in whose name these were enacted and seized this opportunity to provide legal guarantee of minimum support price to all farmers. Instead, your government chose to turn this into a prestige point and refused to budge. Worse, your government has shut the doors for any dialogue since 22nd January 2021, even when you claimed the opposite. We have so far lost more than 470 colleagues in this movement due to this obstinacy on the part of your government."

While acknowledging that SKM had no intention to expose the protesting farmers to avoidable health hazards, they stressed that the farm leaders cannot give up on their struggle. Moreover, the letter added that there cannot be any compromise on the core demands of the repeal of the three farm laws, legal guarantee for MSP and protection of farmers from the "adverse impact" of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the SKM also urged the Centre to provide free treatment to all coronavirus patients, free ration and livelihood support to the needy and free vaccination to all within 6 months.

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.