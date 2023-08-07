Farmer Buys ₹40-lakh SUV By Selling Tomatoes, Now On Bride Hunt

The jolt of sky-rocketing prices of the tomatoes in the country has turned up as a boon for the tomato farmers leading them to grow their riches to an unexpected length. Amid the prices of tomatoes reaching record heights in some Indian states, news of farmers indulging in tomato farming raking in huge profit during the time has kept surfacing time and again. In the latest similar news that has surfaced, it is being claimed that a farmer in Karnataka made a heavy margin and earned Rs 40 lakhs by selling his tomatoes.

As per reports, the farmer namely Rajesh succeeded in reaching this feat by selling tomatoes grown at his 12-acre farm land. He later bought a luxurious car for his family. According to the reports, Rajesh grew the tomatoes at his farm land and was expecting to sell them at normal price. However, before his tomatoes could reach the market, the prices suddenly shot up to around 10 fold. He said he is happy that selling crops turned out to be such a profitable business for his family.

Farmer sold almost 800 bags of tomatoes fetching him Rs 40 lakhs

Now, the joyous farmer is searching for a bride to get married and settle with her. As per him, since he has made a good earning this year, he now is feeling confident that he can make a good life and so is planning to get married. “I was rejected earlier, since I wasn’t doing any corporate jobs or had government service. But, it is proved that farmers too can make good money, even more than any such employees if the right time comes,” said the farmer.

Rajesh stated that he sold almost 800 bags of tomatoes, which earned him around Rs 40 lakhs this year and added that if the price of the tomatoes remained to be the same for next few months, he would end up making a profit of somewhere around rupees one crore.

Earlier, a farmer from Kolar hit the headlines after it came to fore that he earned a whopping Rs 38 lakhs after selling around 2000 boxes of tomatoes this year. Notably, Karnataka is among the states known to be the largest tomato producers in the country.