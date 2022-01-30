Farmer charred to death in fire at field in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A farmer was charred to death after a fire broke out at a sugarcane field here on Sunday, police said.

They identified the deceased as Rajpal (65) from Rajpur Kalan village under Jansath police station limits.

Police said Rajpal was working in the field when the fire broke out. His crops, too, were burnt. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

His autopsy could reveal further information, the police said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

