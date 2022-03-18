Farmer Dead In Road Accident In UP

A 40-year-old farmer died when a buffalo-drawn cart he was on was hit by a truck here, police said on Friday.

The deceased, Ummed, was taking his sugarcane crop to a sugar mill on his cart on Thursday when the accident took place on Jansath road at Khatoli, they said.

Following the accident, irate villagers damaged the truck and tried to set it on fire, but the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, police officials said.

The body of the farmer was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the truck driver was arrested, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)