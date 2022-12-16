Farmer Dies After Being Attacked By Stray Bull In UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A 58-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a stray bull in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Biralsi village under Charthawal police station area on Thursday, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Sharma said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhopal Singh, he said.

Singh was sitting outside his house when the bull came and attacked him, police said citing a complaint filed by Singh’s nephew.

The farmer, who received head injury, was rushed to primary health centre in Charthawal where he was declared dead by doctors, police said.

Union Minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Thursday directed the district authorities to ensure that stray cattle do not move in open areas and are kept in shelter homes.

In separate incidents, a farmer Lakhan Singh (60) was killed in a bull attack in Bijnor’s Budhpur village on December 14 while he was working in the field.

On the same day, Dayanand Verma (75) was killed in Shamli after being attacked by a stray bull while he was going on a bicycle.

