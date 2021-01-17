Farmer Leader Baldev Singh & Punjabi Singer Deep Sidhu Skip Appearance Before NIA

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu on Sunday skipped appearing before the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Stating that he cannot appear for the summons due to family engagements, the farmer leader wrote to NIA requesting the probe agency to give a date after February 7. This comes after the probe agency earlier on Saturday issued summons to Baldev Singh Sirsa and Deep Sidhu on January 17 as witnesses to a case registered on December 15, 2020.

Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu were summoned by NIA for questioning on Sunday in a case related to the outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Apart from Baldev Singh and Deep Sidhu, NIA had also summoned atleast 40 other people for questioning in a case related to Sikhs for Justice under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Inspector of Police Dhiraj Kumar said in a letter, "Whereas it appears that you (Deep Sindhu) are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am investigating.. you are hereby required to appear before me on January 17 at 10:00 am at National Investigation Agency, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi for the purpose of answering certain questions relating to the case."

Actor Deep Sidhu had earlier on Saturday shared the letter received by NIA on social media platform Facebook. NIA had asked the farmer leader and the actor to summon on Sunday at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Khalistanis have infiltrated farmer protests: Centre

The Centre has on repeated occasions has alleged that Khalistani elements were attempting to hijack the farmers' protest. The Centre's suspicions were found to be true after Khalistani group- Sikhs for Justice announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers asking them to hoist the Khalistan flag at India Gate on Republic Day.

"Assuring full logistical support, SFJ also gave a call to Punjab farmers to take out a parallel 'Kesri' tractor rally in defiance of India's R-Day parade to mark their resistance against Modi government's agricultural reform bills," a statement from the banned organization read. Swiftly moving to action, the Government blocked the Khalistani outfit's website.

A day before this, during Supreme Court's hearing on the Farm Laws, the Centre had placed on record its observation that banned organisations including Khalistanis had infiltrated the ongoing farmers' protest. Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, alleged that Khalistanis had infiltrated the farmer protest and Senior Advocate Harish Salve had also stated that Sikhs For Justice was involved in the agitation. The top court has asked the Union Government to file an affidavit along with the necessary inputs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in regards to this matter.

