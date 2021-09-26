Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Warns Protests In Poll-bound States If Farm Bills Not Repealed

Leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait on Sunday alerted the Centre to revoke the three farm laws, and if not paid heed to, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold protests and meetings in poll-bound states. Tikait forewarned the administration that the farmer's union will give a 'vote ki chot' to the government.

While addressing a gathering in the Anaj Mandi in Delhi's Shahdara, Tikait said, "The Government of India should repeal the three farm laws at the earliest. If they would not, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will go to every party of the country and hold meetings and protests against the Central government."

We will give the government 'vote ki chot': Rakesh Tikait

"Campaigns will be done in poll-bound states too. Meetings are going on in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. We will give the government 'vote ki chot'," the BKU leader reiterated. It should be noted that the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab are heading towards their Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Tikait alleges government of sidelining farmers

Tikait alleged that attempts were being made to drift away farmers from agriculture while trying to seize their lands.

"In this mandi, a lot of workers are from Bihar. But these workers owned a lot of lands once. Sixteen years ago, mandis were abolished in Bihar and the farmers there faced the damage. Sheds were taken on rent and godowns of big companies arrived there eventually. Paddy is brought at Rs 800 to Rs 900 per quintal while Masoor Dal is brought at Rs 1600 to Rs 2000 per quintal," Tikait said.

"Now sunflower is sold there. You can not get loose mustard oil in shops. Selling it leads to imprisonment. Loose milk cannot be sold either. It is sold to companies first who sell it packaged in their boxes. Ten-year-old old tractors, vehicles, pumping sets cannot be operated. This is all an attempt to weaken the farmers, to steal their lands," he added.

Leader urges young farmers to make use of technology to support movement

The Bhartiya Kisan Union leader urged young farmers to make use of the technology to support the movement of the farmers while also spread awareness about it.

"Keep the tractors ready, they could be needed too," he added. Farmers had been demurring the three newly passed farms laws on borders across the National Capital since November 26 last year. The three farm laws are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI