Farmer Protest: BKU Leader Threatens Disruptive 26 Jan March; Opposition Leaders To Huddle

Protesting farmers in Karnal on Sunday vandalised the venue of a Kisan Mahapanchayat where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight benefits of the Centre's three agriculture laws. Khattar accused BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, the Congress and Communists for "instigating" people.

'26 January will be the final match'

A day after the incident, the farmer union leader, in a controversial statement said that the farmers will break barricades and enter Delhi during their January 26 protests. "The government is not ready to listen to our demands. They are firm on their stance. We are warning the government that we are going to protest on January 26. I request all the farmers to come prepared to Delhi borders with their tractors and we will enter Delhi by breaking barricades. Let the government shoot us, lathicharge us or whatever. It will be the final match. Whatever will happen, it will be the government's responsibility," BKU leader said.

Reacting to the threat, BJP Haryana leader Ramneek Mann speaking to Republic Media Network in his personal capacity and not as a BJP spokesperson said that "Gurnam Singh Chaduni is a loser in the Ladwa Vidhan Sabha which falls under Kurukshetra Parliamentary constituency."

"His wife has lost an election too. Their affidavits to the Election commission say that they are arhtiyas/commission agents. They are not just commission agents for crops, they are commission agents for inciting violence also. They don't want to talk to resolve the issue as they do not have merit in their case. They just want to incite violence. I feel that these jokers be immediately booked under NSA. They should be picked up as they are hiding behind the mob," he said.

Opposition leaders to hold a meeting

The Haryana Police used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent farmers from marching towards Kaimla village, where the programme was to be held. The farmers, however, reached the venue and damaged a makeshift helipad where Khattar's chopper was to land despite elaborate security arrangements made by police. Some protesters also uprooted its tiles.

They damaged the programme stage, breaking chairs, tables and flower pots at the venue. Police personnel were also pelted with stones and had to run for cover. They also tore BJP hoardings and uprooted banners in the presence of police. Gurnam Singh Chaduni is among the 71 booked for the incident.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Opposition leaders will be meeting at 12 pm on Monday. Left leaders including Sitaram Yechury and others will go and meet Sharad Pawar. They are keeping an eye on Supreme Court hearing on a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders.

