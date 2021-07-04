Farmer Union Announces Protest Against Farm Laws Outside Parliament During Monsoon Session

Samkyut Kisan Morcha (SKM), on July 4, informed that a group of over 200 farmers is set to protest against the Centre's three farm laws in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session. This has been an ongoing protest since the last 7months. A unified body of around 40 farmer unions informed about their plan during a press conference, they said that two days prior to the monsoon session of Parliament, a "chetavani patra" (warning notice) will be given to Members of Parliament from the opposition to raise the issue in the House and protest against the 3 newly enacted farm legislations. They informed that five persons from each farmer union will attend the protest outside Parliament premises.

"We will also ask the opposition MPs on July 17 to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest. We will tell them to not to benefit the Centre by walking out of a session. Don't let the session run till the government addresses the issue," Samkyut Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh Charuni shared the information.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 19 and last until August 13 of this year. While the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin on July 19 and conclude by August 13, this will be subjected to exigencies of the government.

"Parliament's monsoon session is set to begin on July 19. We will continuously protest outside Parliament till they hear our demands," he added.

Interestingly, Samkyut Kisan Morcha also informed that the unions have called for a nationwide protest on July 8 against the fuel price hike. They encouraged people to step out and park their vehicles on state and national highways from 10 am to 12 pm. The alleged believers or practitioners of non-violence also asked people to bring LPG cylinders in the protest. "Whatever vehicle you have, tractor, trolley, car, scooter, just bring it to the nearest state or national highway and park it there. But don't create a traffic jam," he said.

Centre's 3 new farm laws

The Lok Sabha had passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmer's (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities.

More than ten thousands farmers and over 35 farmer unions have been protesting under an umbrella body Samkyut Kisan Morcha demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws. While pro-reform economists have largely welcomed the new legislation, stating it would improve farmers income and attract tech and investments, farmer unions dread these statutes are rather exploitative and unfair. They insist these laws are not in their favour.