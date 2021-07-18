Farmer Union Leaders Decline Delhi Police's Request To Reduce Number Of Protesters

The Delhi Police on Sunday asked farmer unions to bring down the number of people who would protest outside the Parliament against three agriculture laws from July 22. However, the request was declined, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said.

"We informed police that every day 200 farmers will go to Parliament from the Singhu border during the Monsoon session. It will be a peaceful protest and protesters will have identification badges also," Kakka was quoted as saying by PTI.

The cops had offered an alternative protest site and had asked unions to reduce the number of demonstrators. This demand of the police was declined by farmer leaders, he said.

Kakka said all details about the protesters will be given to the police, including the protestors' Aadhaar number and mobile phone number.

The monsoon session of Parliament will start on June 19 and will go on till August 13 for the member of both the houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has planned that around 200 farmers will demonstrate outside Parliament every day against the three agri laws during the Monsoon session.

SKM appeals to Opposition MPs to raise farmers' issue

The SKM has also appealed to Opposition MPs to raise farmers' issues in Parliament and not stage a walkout. "SKM issues voters' whip to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to raise farmers' demands in both houses of Parliament and not walk out," the farmer's body said in a release.

Farmers have been protesting against three agri laws since November last year. The farmer unions and their representatives believe that these laws will do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and profit big corporations. However, the claim has been rejected by the Centre.

There have been over 10 rounds of talks with the Central government. However, the negotiations have remained inconclusive.