Farmer Unions Backing Centre's Agri Reforms To Move Supreme Court; Say 'lakhs In Support'

A day after the Supreme Court ordered a stay of the implementation of the three new farm laws, a bunch of farmer unions headed by Indian Kisan Union (IKU) who are in support of the agriculture laws have decided to move the top court. According to IKU president Ram Kumar Walia, the farmers will request the apex court to listen to them as well because "lakhs of farmers are in support of the Centre's laws and believe that it will bring reforms in Indian agriculture."

'Laws beneficial to farmers': Indian Kisan Union

"I want to tell the protesting farmers and the Centre that it will be highly unfortunate if we do not accept the Supreme Court's verdict. It will ignite a trend that the decision of the court will not be accepted. We will approach the SC and say that they have just seen the farmers protesting against it but not the silent supporters of these laws. The number of supporters of these laws are more than protestors. We will tell the court that these laws will improve the condition of the farmers," IKU president told Republic Media Network.

"If the committee formed by the Supreme Court says that these laws should not be implemented, we want them to listen to us as well. If the government crumbles under pressure and withdraws these laws, then we might protest as well. There are lakhs of farmers who support these laws," he added.

Supreme Court sets up panel to resolve impasse

The committee members are Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, All India Kisan Coordination Committee; Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana.

The top court said that representatives of all the farmers' bodies, whether they are holding a protest or not and whether they support or oppose the laws, shall participate in the deliberations of the committee and put forth their views.

The committee shall, upon hearing the government as well as the representatives of the farmers' bodies, and other stakeholders, submit a report before the court containing its recommendations within two months from the date of its first sitting, the court said. The first sitting shall be held within ten days from today(Tuesday), it added.

The court said the proposed committee shall be provided with a place, as well as secretarial assistance at Delhi by the government and all the expenses for hold sittings at Delhi or anywhere else, shall be borne by the Centre. It has posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.

Shortly after the apex court pronounced its order, the leaders of the farmer unions addressed a news conference at Singhu border in the national capital. "The members of the SC-appointed committee are not dependable as they have been writing on how agri laws are pro-farmer. We will continue our agitation," Balbeer Singh Rajewal said. However, the farmer leaders said they would attend the January 15 meeting with the government.

(With agency inputs)