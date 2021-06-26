Farmer Unions Issue Nationwide Gherao Call; Head To Raj Bhavans' To Submit Memorandum

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions has decided to stage demonstrations across Raj Bhawans across the country on Saturday. The protest call by the farmer unions has been given to mark seven months since they started their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws on Delhi's borders. Earlier on Friday, the farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh conducted a tractor rally.

Farmer protests: Nationwide gherao call issued

According to reports, the farmers have planned to move to the governors' houses and plan to hand over the memorandum in order to convey their message to the President for repealing of three laws. The farmers have gathered at Panchkula and therefore, the police force has been deployed. The farmers have decided to gather at the Nada Sahib gurdwara and head to the governor house in Chandigarh.

Apart from using manpower, the police have also used vehicles to create a blockade in order to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. In addition, anti-riot vehicles and squad have also been deployed at Panchkula as uncertainty looms amid the farmer protests. The farmers have stated that they will start their march at 11 am and head towards the governor's house in Chandigarh. The farmers have been asked to conduct their protest in a peaceful manner so that no incident takes place.

In Delhi, heavy barricading has been done outside and in the premises of the Lieutenant Governor's house. In addition, many places have been sealed in order to control the crowd. Police sources have stated that over 50-100 people will likely show up at the L-G's residence. The farmers have also confirmed the same and said that they will be coming to put forth their memorandum that will be sent to the President.

Delhi: Police and paramilitary forces deployed as security tightens in the national capital in view of farmer's tractor rally.



Narendra Singh Tomar ready for talks with farmers

Earlier on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed that he was ready to talk with the farmers over the three agrarian laws that have been passed by the Centre. Speaking to media personnel, Tomar had said that the Centre had already conducted multiple rounds of talks with the farmer unions to address their issues. However, he also urged the farmers to discuss the clauses of the laws.

"The Indian government has talked to the farmers 10-11 times. The talks have gone for more than 50 hours. We have tried to understand their problems. The farmers should frankly tell their issues with specific clauses. We are ready to examine and address these issues. We will definitely talk when there is a proposal from the farmers," said Tomar

Farmer protests against three farm laws

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops. However, multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and farmer unions have not reached a solution. The situation remains at a stalemate.

The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.