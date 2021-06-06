Farmer Unions To Gherao Police Stations Across Haryana On June 7 Over Two Leaders' Arrest

After the Haryana government refused to release two farmer leaders who were detained following a spat with JJP MLA Devender Sigh Babli, the farmers' unions on Sunday decided to hold a state-wide gherao (encirclement) of all the police stations on June 7. The farmers' unions also urged all the citizens of Haryana to join the protests at their local police stations.

"Haryana farmer unions have given a call that on June 7, there will be state-wide gherao of all police stations in the state. There is an appeal to all Haryana citizens to join the protests at their local police stations," read an official release by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The unions made a special appeal to the farmers of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar to assemble in large numbers at the Tohana police station to show "collective strength", while farmers of other districts have been requested to protest at their respective local police stations.

After the inconclusive meeting with the administration, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait vowed to escalate the agitation until the farmers are released. Farmer leaders Vikas Sinwar and Ravi Azad were nabbed by Tohana Sadar Police on June 2 after they had a spat with local Jannayak Janata Party MLA Devender Babli. The spat between farmers and Babli started when the farmers gheraoed his SUV while he was on the way to Tohana Civil hospital to take part in a vaccination programme.

Farmers mark ‘Sankalp Diwas’

On Sunday, farmers had organised many online and offline events to mark the "Sankalp Diwas" to remember and pay respects to six "martyrs" who were allegedly killed by police brutality in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur in 2017.

"Abhishek, Punamchand, Chenram, Satyanarayan, Kanhaiyalal and Ghanshyam were killed by Madhya Pradesh police on this day in 2017 during an agitation in Mandsaur, where they were demanding remunerative prices for their farm produce. It is to be noted that these brave farmers fell to the bullets of a BJP state government at that time too," the statement said.

It added that thousands of protestors continue to join the protest morchas at Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Ghazipur and other locations. "Large convoys of hundreds of vehicles have joined the protest sites today too, especially from Ambala in Haryana, led by BKU Gurnam Singh Charuni," the statement said.

(With inputs from agency)