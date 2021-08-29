Farmer Who Sustained Head Injuries In Karnal Lathi-charge Dies Of Heart Attack, Says BKU

An elderly farmer who was grievously injured in a police lathi-charge during protests in Haryana's Karnal on Saturday has died of a heart attack, said senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

“Sushil Kajal, who owned one and a half acres of land, had been participating in the farmers’ agitation for the past nine months. He had suffered serious injuries in the police lathi charge at Karnal Toll Plaza yesterday and at night he succumbed to a heart attack… The farming community will always remember his sacrifice,” Chaduni said in a tweet on Sunday.

The deceased's family claims that he sustained head injuries after lathi-charge and did not wake up the next morning. They also claimed that the farmer's body was cremated without post-mortem being conducted.

भाई सुशील काजल जो डेढ़ एकड़ के किसान थे 9 महीने से आंदोलन में अपनी हिस्सेदारी दे रहे थे कल करनाल टोल प्लाजा पर जो पुलिस ने लाठियां चलाई उनको बहुत चोट आई थी और रात को हार्ट फेल के कारण शरीर त्याग कर भगवान को प्यारे हो गए हो गए किसान कौम इनके बलिदान की सदा आभारी रहेगी



शत शत नमन 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wKe1SIFr4O — Gurnam Singh Charuni (@GurnamsinghBku) August 29, 2021

Karnal lathi-charge leaves several injured

The Haryana Police had on Saturday cracked down on farmers protesting in Karnal, leaving several injured in a lathi charge at the Bastara Toll Plaza on the national highway. The use of force by the police invited severe criticism from various political parties on Saturday, after visuals of a protestor bleeding profusely went viral on social media. The same farmer lost his life to a heart attack on Sunday, as per the BKU.

The farmers had been protesting against a BJP meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the upcoming panchayat polls. The Karnal police detained several people using force to disperse a crowd that was blocking the highway.

Congress leaders also slammed Karnal's Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), who allegedly instructed the cops to "break the farmers' heads" if they tried to breach the barricades. Condemning the police action on protestors, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded an inquiry into the SDM's alleged instruction.

"The baton charge happened 15 kilometers from the meeting location. we want an inquiry, what was the motive behind this? The civic officer's statement instructing personnel to break the farmers' heads is unbecoming of the officer. An inquiry should be called and the culprit should be punished," Hooda said

Slamming Karnal's Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait compared the Haryana government with the Taliban. He stated that the terrorist group had found their first commander in Ayush Sinha.



Issuing a clarification to reporters on Saturday, the SDM claimed that the direction was issued after protestors began stone-pelting at the cops. Sinha added that "steps were taken as per Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)."