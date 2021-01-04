Farmers Adamant On Repeal Of Farm Laws, Protest To Continue Post 8th Round Of Talks

After the 8th round of Centre-farmer talks ended in an impasse, farmer leaders stated that they wanted a complete repeal of the three laws and were not interested in any of the amendments that the Centre had to offer. Revealing that the Government had pitched for a clause-to-clause discussion, farmer leaders stated that they rejected the Centre's proposition since their one-point demand was a repeal of the laws.

Yudhvir Singh of Bhartiya Kisan Union said, "We don't want to talk to the Centre. We want the laws repealed. Apart from that, we have nothing to say to the Centre. Next meeting is on January 8. The government wants to talk point-wise, but we are not interested in any amendments."

"There will be talks again. Today we disucssed the three bills, then on two issues- MSP and repealing of the three laws. We are going nowhere. Kannon wapasi nahi toh ghar wapasi nahi (Till the time bills are repealed, we will not go home.) We told them this clearly. The quicker they take the bills back, the better it will be for them," said Bhartiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Rakesh Tikait.

"Next talks are on January 8. We will force the government to take back the laws," said a farmer leader after the meeting. On the other hand, Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha stated that the government was under 'tremendous pressure' and would have to repeal the laws, stating that the protests will not be withdrawn until then.

"Government is under tremendous pressure. We all said that this is our demand (repeal of the laws). We don't want discussion on any other topic except for on repeal of the laws. Protests will not be withdrawn until repeal of laws," said Hannan Mollah.

Meanwhile, farmers who continue to protest at the Delhi borders have announced plans to intensify their agitation, if the meeting on Monday was inconclusive. On Sunday, the agitators said that they would celebrate the festival of Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of the newly introduced agriculture laws. The protestors have also threatened to take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, when the country celebrates Republic Day welcoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest in the national capital.

