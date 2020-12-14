Farmers' Agitation Hijacked: Protestors Chant Slogans Against PM Modi, BJP Shares Video

In yet another incident of 'anti-national elements' latching onto the ongoing farmers' movement to promote their own agenda, the BJP has brought to fore a video of protestors chanting anti-PM Modi slogans. In the video that has been shared by the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, protestors gathered at the borders of the national capital can be heard chanting slogans of wishing death upon the Prime Minister. The saffron party has constantly highlighted the presence of 'anti-national elements' in the ongoing agitation and has also warned of stern action against them if it persists.

Previously on Thursday, the demonstration at the Tikri Border witnessed posters of Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam being raised. Protestors raising the posters demanded the release of Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam along with Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and others. The incident led to farmers leaders distancing itself from the happening and which was followed by a statement by BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait slamming the vested interest groups in the farmers protesting and clarifying that farmers are not backing 'anti-nationals'.

Pointing at the presence of 'anti-national elements' in the farmers' protests, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had asserted that stern action will be taken against those attempting to hijack the ongoing agitation.

"I want to ask who are these people who are talking the language of breaking the country...Now demands are being raised to free those so-called intellectuals who are in jails for indulging in rioting in Delhi and Maharashtra. Police have filed charge sheets, they are not able to obtain bail from the court as trials are underway. Now these people have taken refuge under farmers movement for their interest but we will not allow them to succeed in their goal," Prasad said while launching Bihar BJP's state-wide 'Kisan Chaupal Sammelan'. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had also slammed the presence of 'anti-national elements' in the ongoing demonstrations.

Farmers' agitation continues

Meanwhile, farmers remain stern in their demand of repealing the three contentious farm laws which received the President's assent on September 24 this year. Consequently, the union leaders have also rejected Centre's 10-point memorandum suggesting amendments in the existing laws. Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. In another update, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash. Earlier in the day, Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the way forward to end the deadlock.

