Farmers' Agitation: Tomar Hopeful Of 'positive' Outcome As Top Brass Meets PM Modi

Ahead of the fifth round of talks with farmers', Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday met PM Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar arrived at the Prime Minister’s residence at 10 am as farmers continued to protest for the 10th straight day, demanding the government must repeal the farm laws. The fifth round of talks with farmer’s leaders is scheduled at 2 pm later today.

READ | Kisan Unions Call For 'Bharat Bandh' On Dec 8 As Call For Repeal Of Farm Laws Intensifies

On his way to the PM’s residence, Tomar expressed hope that the farmers would think positively over the Bills and end their agitation in New Delhi and the neighbouring states. The fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer's unions was held on December 3, which concluded without any significant progress.

A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/tC8fZylo9m — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

READ | Centre To Continue Talks With Farmers; Tomar Optimistic About Final Outcome On Dec 5

No progress after the fourth meeting

After the meeting, Tomar stated that the government is willing to discuss objections pertaining to strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and apprehensions about MSP. He asserted that the Centre would reach a final outcome after the 5th round of talks.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Unions have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8 in protest against the three contentious agrarian laws. The farmers' bodies also stated that they will burn effigies of PM Modi on December 5 as a part of the protests. The Kisan Unions claimed that they are not satisfied with the amendments that have been proposed by the government and called for the withdrawing farm laws. Earlier, on December 3, the meeting concluded.

READ | Farmers' Unions Hopeful Of Ending Agitation Post Dec 5 Talks, Say 'made Little Progress'

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | Farmers' Stir: PIL Filed In SC Seeking Immediate Removal Of Protesters From Delhi Borders