Farmers Agree To Postpone Ongoing Protests On Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa's Appeal

At the request of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, farmers have agreed to postpone their protest till October 30 subject to a review meeting with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi before the date. Shortly after Navjot Sidhu's resignation from the PPCC chief post, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had expressed his solidarity with the protesting farmers and urged the Centre to repeal the three farm laws.

Channi in the press conference had said, "Centre is not listening to farmers. Farmers are God, they give us everything. The people of Punjab are suffering, the state economy is suffering. I stand with the farmers. As the Chief Minister of Punjab, I want to appeal to the Centre to repeal the three farm laws."

During the press conference, Channi had also announced that he will be calling a special session in the assembly as the farmers have faced a huge loss in the last 1 year (since the protest.)

Farmers protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, where they clashed with police, and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon Parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units, etc.

On September 28, 2021 (Bharat Bandh), heavy traffic jam was witnessed in the Gurugram-Delhi area and Delhi-Noida flyway, as daily commuters waited in long queues as several lanes were shut due to protesting farmers. Protestors in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh also clashed with police as they protested against the three laws. As many as 25 trains were delayed as farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh held 'rail roko' squatting on rail tracks. Roads wore a deserted look as public transport did not function for the nationwide protest in several states including Kerala, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan.

