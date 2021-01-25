Farmers Assure 'no Unwanted Elements' In Republic Day Tractor Parade; Put Onus On Govt

Ahead of the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers agitating against the three Agri laws, certain Farmers' Union leaders on Monday said that it will be the Central Government who will be responsible for the violence if it takes place at the protest site. This comes two days after the farmer unions received the Delhi Police's nod for their planned tractor rally on January 26.

READ | Route For 'Kisan Tractor Rally' On Republic Day Finalized, No Entry Into Delhi: Sources

'Govt will be responsible for violence'

"We will be careful and keep an eye on every level. Farmers are going to include only those people with them whom they know personally and not any unwanted person. Our volunteers will also keep a check on this matter, but in case if there is any violence, the Central government will be 101 percent responsible for it," said a farmer union leader.

READ | Delhi Police Has Given Permission For Tractor Rally On Republic Day, Claim Farmers

The route for the Kisan tractor rally was finalized and approved by the Delhi Police on Sunday. As per the map, different routes have been sketched out from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, the Chilla border, and the Ghaziabad border surrounding Delhi. An important feature of the map is that none of the routes are entering the national capital. Most routes are moving towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad. As per sources, roughly 5000 tractors and 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally.

READ | Farmers To Discuss Republic Day Tractor Rally With Delhi Police; Kakkaji-Chaduni Patch Up

On January 23, Representatives of the protesting farmers had said that the unions and Delhi Police have jointly finalized the routes for the 'Kisan Republic Day Parade'. Earlier, the Supreme Court had refrained from passing any order on the tractor rally planned by the farmers and put the onus on Delhi Police to take a decision.

Around 1000 farmers from Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to join the parade at Delhi whereas 500 peasants associated with the Gujarat Khedut Manch will reach Shahjahanpur today ahead of the Republic Day Parade.

READ | Now, SFJ Wants Farmers To Show Portraits Of Bhindranwale, Beant Singh During Tractor Rally